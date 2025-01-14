Green Alpha Advisors LLC Invests $138,000 in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 17.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,143,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,700,000 after buying an additional 780,754 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,255,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,849,000 after acquiring an additional 659,651 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,027,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,118,000 after acquiring an additional 257,700 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 108.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 291,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after purchasing an additional 151,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patient Square Capital LP acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,642,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NTLA shares. Chardan Capital raised their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. William Blair reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 26,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total transaction of $326,509.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 941,115 shares in the company, valued at $11,462,780.70. This represents a 2.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,735 shares of company stock worth $349,909. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ NTLA opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.84. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $34.87.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.38) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.12 EPS for the current year.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

