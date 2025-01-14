1,703 Shares in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Purchased by Winthrop Advisory Group LLC

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,703 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Trade Desk by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 194.5% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $117.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.19 billion, a PE ratio of 193.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.45. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.47 and a 1 year high of $141.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.13.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TTD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.76.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 18,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total transaction of $2,283,886.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 704,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,338,485.76. This represents a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.89, for a total transaction of $159,740.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,375,898.04. This represents a 4.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,086 shares of company stock valued at $4,654,466. Company insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

