Aprio Wealth Management LLC Acquires 101 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,048,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,289,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,909 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 23,378.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 520,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $121,811,000 after buying an additional 518,075 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 705,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $166,645,000 after acquiring an additional 282,884 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at about $54,988,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 216.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 339,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,582,000 after purchasing an additional 232,428 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.80, for a total transaction of $990,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,301,683.20. The trade was a 1.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 40,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.12, for a total transaction of $10,541,102.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,924 shares in the company, valued at $57,726,870.88. This represents a 15.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,149 shares of company stock valued at $20,295,856 in the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $250.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $295.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 21st. HSBC upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.85.

TRV opened at $233.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.16. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $194.54 and a one year high of $269.55.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.45. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 21.54%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

