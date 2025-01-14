Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $600,000 Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,325 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. BOKF NA grew its stake in Workday by 67.3% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,096 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in Workday by 78.5% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Workday by 17.6% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 38,149 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,529,000 after acquiring an additional 5,707 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Workday by 13.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 698,776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,218,000 after acquiring an additional 82,570 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 41.6% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 16,992 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after buying an additional 4,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Workday from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays cut their target price on Workday from $314.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Guggenheim raised Workday from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.25.

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 57,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.31, for a total transaction of $15,692,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 284,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,188,040. The trade was a 16.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 3,677 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.90, for a total value of $926,236.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,045,194.40. The trade was a 4.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 382,347 shares of company stock worth $99,225,903 in the last quarter. 20.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WDAY opened at $246.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $65.44 billion, a PE ratio of 40.80, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $262.65 and a 200-day moving average of $246.28. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.81 and a 52 week high of $311.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

