Aprio Wealth Management LLC Acquires 355 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 5.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Cintas by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 226.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 2.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cintas from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Cintas from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on Cintas from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Cintas from $240.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.46.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $190.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.37. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $146.29 and a one year high of $228.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.75.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. Cintas had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 39.56%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.61 earnings per share. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

