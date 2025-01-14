Aprio Wealth Management LLC Buys 86 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TM. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Toyota Motor by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 4.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Toyota Motor during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 207,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,444,000 after buying an additional 15,404 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 41.5% in the second quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after buying an additional 4,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Toyota Motor Trading Down 0.0 %

TM opened at $183.46 on Tuesday. Toyota Motor Co. has a twelve month low of $159.04 and a twelve month high of $255.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $179.62 and a 200-day moving average of $182.29. The stock has a market cap of $247.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by ($1.49). Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $76.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.78 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 21.56 EPS for the current year.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

