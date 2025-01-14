MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Purchased by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MET. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in MetLife by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 12,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 16,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in MetLife by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in MetLife by 2.0% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of MET stock opened at $81.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.07. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.61 and a 52-week high of $89.05.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.95%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MET shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on MetLife from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on MetLife from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MetLife has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

