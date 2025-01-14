Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Position Boosted by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 289,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,815 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $17,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 122,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 20,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 494,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,523,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Price Performance

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $56.17 on Tuesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.97 and a 12 month high of $77.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.50.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Mondelez International declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDLZ. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDLZ

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.