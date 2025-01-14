Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,552 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in HubSpot by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,402,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $745,410,000 after buying an additional 480,796 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 820,483 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $435,184,000 after acquiring an additional 19,974 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 571,274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $303,689,000 after acquiring an additional 86,688 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 527,061 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $280,186,000 after purchasing an additional 40,138 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in HubSpot by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 319,767 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $169,988,000 after purchasing an additional 47,736 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.89, for a total transaction of $18,497,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,272,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,197,051.53. This represents a 1.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $401,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,322,100. This trade represents a 7.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,066 shares of company stock worth $54,900,427. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on HUBS. Piper Sandler lowered HubSpot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $570.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on HubSpot from $780.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $626.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of HubSpot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $719.30.

HubSpot Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $700.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.14 billion, a PE ratio of -2,592.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 87.75 and a beta of 1.70. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $434.84 and a 52-week high of $762.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $706.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $582.66.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.27. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $669.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

