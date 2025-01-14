Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $863,000 Stock Position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,627 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Delek US worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Delek US during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,500,000. Philosophy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Delek US during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,471,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Delek US during the second quarter valued at approximately $22,833,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Delek US in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,806,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Delek US by 1,753.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 648,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,160,000 after purchasing an additional 613,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Delek US from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Delek US in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Delek US from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Delek US from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Delek US Price Performance

Shares of DK opened at $19.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.36 and a twelve month high of $33.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.11 and a 200-day moving average of $19.53.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.71) by $0.26. Delek US had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a negative return on equity of 28.21%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. Delek US’s payout ratio is presently -20.99%.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

