L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Stake Boosted by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.3% in the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 48.9% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LHX. Truist Financial raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $293.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Argus raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $268.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.31.

In related news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.93, for a total transaction of $740,814.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,563,596.20. This trade represents a 22.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 7,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,572 in the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LHX stock opened at $213.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $230.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $200.18 and a one year high of $265.74.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.07. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 73.30%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

