Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 205.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Walker & Dunlop by 1,295.8% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 44.5% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WD shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wolfe Research raised Walker & Dunlop to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.

Walker & Dunlop Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:WD opened at $86.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.65 and a 200 day moving average of $105.43. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.63 and a 52 week high of $118.19.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.10). Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $292.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Walker & Dunlop Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.86%.

Walker & Dunlop Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. It operates through three segments: Capital Markets, Servicing & Asset Management, and Corporate.

