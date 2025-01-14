Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barclays Analyst Says

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $32.00 to $44.00 in a research note published on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.18.

NYSE KGS opened at $42.72 on Monday. Kodiak Gas Services has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $44.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.61 and a 200-day moving average of $32.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. Kodiak Gas Services’s payout ratio is 565.52%.

In related news, insider Ewan William Hamilton sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $121,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,085.25. The trade was a 8.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KGS. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services in the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services in the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services in the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

