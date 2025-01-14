United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Acquired by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank boosted its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,229 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 664 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $10,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 4.0% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. First County Bank CT grew its position in United Rentals by 3.2% in the third quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.6% during the third quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.7% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 844 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In related news, SVP Anthony S. Leopold sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $823.24, for a total value of $740,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,702.56. This represents a 30.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on United Rentals from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $780.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $955.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $840.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $955.00 to $965.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $817.08.

United Rentals Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $688.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.69. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $545.16 and a twelve month high of $896.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $787.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $759.44.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $11.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.49 by ($0.69). United Rentals had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 34.73%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $11.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.46 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.03%.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

