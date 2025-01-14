Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Given New $90.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by TD Cowen from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas raised Delta Air Lines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.22.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of DAL opened at $65.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.43 and a 200-day moving average of $52.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Delta Air Lines has a 52 week low of $36.34 and a 52 week high of $68.99.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In other news, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 19,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $1,077,017.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 121,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,739,564.86. This represents a 13.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Allison C. Ausband sold 7,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total transaction of $470,276.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,688,130.14. This represents a 11.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,809 shares of company stock worth $7,871,765 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delta Air Lines

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 829.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 604 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

(Get Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.