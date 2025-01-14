Czech National Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,224 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $12,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 6,085.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,241,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172,985 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Group LP acquired a new position in Airbnb during the third quarter valued at approximately $160,985,000. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 9.2% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 13,582,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,388,000 after buying an additional 1,143,464 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 19,430.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,119,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 2,324,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,076 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $128.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.82 and its 200-day moving average is $132.39. The firm has a market cap of $81.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.13. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.38 and a 12 month high of $170.10.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 76,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.94, for a total transaction of $10,764,604.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,616,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,765,525,022. The trade was a 0.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 9,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total value of $1,250,502.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 164,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,466,767. This represents a 5.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 915,997 shares of company stock worth $122,800,660 in the last ninety days. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ABNB shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Airbnb from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Airbnb from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Phillip Securities reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.32.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

