Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Stake Raised by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 66,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,067 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $11,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the third quarter worth $42,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 107.5% during the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 465 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $168.59 per share, for a total transaction of $78,394.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,427,384.21. The trade was a 0.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPG has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $179.00 to $198.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.10.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $172.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $177.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.28. The company has a market cap of $56.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.75. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.15 and a twelve month high of $186.00.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($1.54). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 76.21% and a net margin of 43.36%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.05. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.85%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

