Czech National Bank Has $16.17 Million Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $16,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 33,828.6% during the 3rd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 221.2% during the 3rd quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 2,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 454,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at $633,469,000. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 42,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $487.43 on Tuesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $457.52 and a 52 week high of $629.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $522.84 and its 200 day moving average is $528.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNPS has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Synopsys from $670.00 to $655.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $660.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $641.82.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

