Czech National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,006 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $10,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on PWR. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $343.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $328.00 price objective (up from $280.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $297.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $324.25.

Quanta Services Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of PWR opened at $314.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $328.26 and its 200 day moving average is $294.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.27 and a 12-month high of $350.19. The company has a market capitalization of $46.41 billion, a PE ratio of 58.00 and a beta of 1.06.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.38%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

