Czech National Bank Has $12.37 Million Stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $12,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 28,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,142,000 after purchasing an additional 12,530 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.6% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 289,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,349,000 after buying an additional 7,298 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $800,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 725,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,699,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter valued at $611,000. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RCL shares. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $213.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.25.

In related news, EVP Harri U. Kulovaara sold 3,256 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.62, for a total value of $763,922.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,243,287.76. This trade represents a 12.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 139,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.89, for a total value of $33,150,685.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,167,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,321,868,240.23. This trade represents a 0.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 404,332 shares of company stock valued at $94,299,521. 7.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $226.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $236.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $61.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.59. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52-week low of $113.10 and a 52-week high of $258.70.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 52.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.85 EPS. Analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.61%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

