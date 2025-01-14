Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Upgraded to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $235.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $168.00.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on COF. Bank of America cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $203.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.81.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $180.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.46. Capital One Financial has a 1-year low of $123.23 and a 1-year high of $198.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $183.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.21.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.81. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.66%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Michael Zamsky sold 10,541 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $2,005,530.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,482 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,465.32. The trade was a 28.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 1,994 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.37, for a total transaction of $323,765.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,211,029.12. This trade represents a 9.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,007 shares of company stock valued at $4,982,647 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COF. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 91,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,262,000 after acquiring an additional 7,464 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 555,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,922,000 after acquiring an additional 11,960 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

