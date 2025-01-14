Aprio Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 9,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in ASML by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in ASML by 742.1% during the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in ASML by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 26,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,426,000 after acquiring an additional 13,697 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of ASML opened at $727.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.18 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.47. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $645.45 and a 1 year high of $1,110.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $701.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $803.87.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 47.61% and a net margin of 26.40%. Analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th were given a dividend of $1.407 per share. This represents a $5.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ASML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on ASML from $1,207.00 to $1,148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $858.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of ASML from $815.00 to $767.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $790.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $955.50.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

