KeyCorp Issues Positive Forecast for BKV (NYSE:BKV) Stock Price

BKV (NYSE:BKV – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BKV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup began coverage on BKV in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of BKV from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of BKV from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of BKV in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of BKV from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

BKV stock opened at $23.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.91. BKV has a 1-year low of $17.39 and a 1-year high of $24.93.

BKV Corporation engages in the acquisition, operation, and development of natural gas and NGL properties. It is also involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Denver, Colorado with additional offices in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania and Fort Worth, Texas.

