Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $5.18 Million Stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $5,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 465,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,418,000 after purchasing an additional 5,808 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 9,022.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 358,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,581,000 after purchasing an additional 354,499 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 269.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 209,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,329,000 after buying an additional 153,183 shares in the last quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 193,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,990,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,217,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

IXN stock opened at $82.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.63. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $66.65 and a 12 month high of $88.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.37.

iShares Global Tech ETF Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

