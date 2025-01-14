International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 213,707 Shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

International Assets Investment Management LLC cut its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Free Report) by 92.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,317 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 213,707 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 237,370 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 44,366 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 225,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 12,110 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 123,571 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 7,736 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 116,299 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 17,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 73,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust stock opened at $10.17 on Tuesday. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $12.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.95 and a 200-day moving average of $11.24.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0746 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.81%.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

