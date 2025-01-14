Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $4,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 0.8% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 8,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 0.5% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 21,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 3.6% in the third quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $164.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $179.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.09. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a one year low of $112.84 and a one year high of $192.10.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.15. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The firm had revenue of $574.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HLI. Morgan Stanley downgraded Houlihan Lokey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $171.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

(Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.