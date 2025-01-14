GAMMA Investing LLC Raises Stock Holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 26,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 3,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 44,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 18,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Get United States Steel alerts:

United States Steel Trading Up 6.2 %

X stock opened at $36.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. United States Steel Co. has a 12-month low of $26.92 and a 12-month high of $48.85. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.00 and its 200 day moving average is $37.23.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. United States Steel had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. United States Steel’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on X shares. Bank of America started coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on United States Steel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on United States Steel from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.32.

View Our Latest Stock Report on United States Steel

United States Steel Profile

(Free Report)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding X? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.