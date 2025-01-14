Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Shares Bought by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Free Report) by 41.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Corsair Gaming were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Corsair Gaming by 85.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,037,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,104,000 after buying an additional 1,857,532 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Corsair Gaming during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,094,000. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corsair Gaming during the third quarter valued at approximately $735,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in Corsair Gaming by 579.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 82,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 70,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Corsair Gaming during the third quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSR opened at $7.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.26. The firm has a market cap of $781.06 million, a PE ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.63. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.59 and a 12-month high of $14.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CRSR shares. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.14.

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, controllers, and streaming products, such as capture cards, stream decks, microphones and audio interfaces, facecam streaming cameras, studio accessories, gaming furniture, and other related products.

