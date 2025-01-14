GAMMA Investing LLC Reduces Holdings in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

GAMMA Investing LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Free Report) by 40.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 686 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JOE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in St. Joe during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in St. Joe by 72,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in St. Joe by 549.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in St. Joe by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in St. Joe by 163.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of St. Joe stock opened at $45.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.81 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The St. Joe Company has a 1 year low of $42.94 and a 1 year high of $64.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. St. Joe’s payout ratio is 47.46%.

In other news, CEO Jorge Luis Gonzalez bought 1,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.05 per share, with a total value of $89,919.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,187,933.65. The trade was a 2.90 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total transaction of $4,251,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,797,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,776,367.36. This trade represents a 0.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 449,400 shares of company stock valued at $23,953,600 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.

