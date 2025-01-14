International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 345,041 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 96.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,243 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 345,041 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAL. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 57,339,666 shares of the airline’s stock worth $644,498,000 after acquiring an additional 458,310 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 5.9% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 9,088,188 shares of the airline’s stock worth $102,151,000 after acquiring an additional 508,119 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 75.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,240,659 shares of the airline’s stock worth $48,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,928 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 379.6% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,667,539 shares of the airline’s stock worth $18,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 107.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,519,904 shares of the airline’s stock worth $17,084,000 after acquiring an additional 787,671 shares during the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Stock Down 4.2 %

American Airlines Group stock opened at $17.60 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.82. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.35. American Airlines Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $18.45.

Insider Activity

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.14. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. American Airlines Group’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert D. Isom, Jr. sold 102,441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total transaction of $1,763,009.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,967,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,079,004.64. This represents a 3.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Raymond James raised American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 30th. UBS Group raised American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.42.

American Airlines Group Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

