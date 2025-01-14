International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 39,290 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

International Assets Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 97.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,290 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BOKF NA lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 451.1% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 8.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 2.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 318.8% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 36.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 356,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,195,000 after purchasing an additional 94,923 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE MTN opened at $180.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.12. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.00 and a twelve month high of $236.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($4.61) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.99) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $260.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.45 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.60) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $2.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 147.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Vail Resorts from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.50.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

