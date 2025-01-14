GAMMA Investing LLC Increases Holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 103.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 2,084.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDCO opened at $30.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.94. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.45 and a twelve month high of $31.79.

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Patterson Companies news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 1,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $45,282.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,746.88. This trade represents a 0.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Leerink Partners reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $31.35 target price (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Patterson Companies from $27.00 to $31.35 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Patterson Companies from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.57.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

