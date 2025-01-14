International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 11,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 969,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,228,000 after acquiring an additional 152,981 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 19,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 459,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VRP opened at $24.07 on Tuesday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $23.20 and a 1-year high of $24.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.37 and a 200-day moving average of $24.28.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.