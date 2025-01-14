GAMMA Investing LLC Grows Stock Position in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) by 57.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Roivant Sciences were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 822,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,493,000 after buying an additional 34,453 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 530,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after buying an additional 112,286 shares during the period. Tyro Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tyro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,754,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,252,000 after buying an additional 10,649 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 201,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after buying an additional 33,467 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Trading Up 1.0 %

Roivant Sciences stock opened at $10.74 on Tuesday. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $13.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roivant Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.93.

Insider Transactions at Roivant Sciences

In related news, COO Eric Venker sold 177,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $2,050,704.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 740,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,550,863.04. The trade was a 19.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CIO Mayukh Sukhatme sold 689,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $8,280,834.95. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 18,836,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,226,929.47. The trade was a 3.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,942,629 shares of company stock valued at $23,071,486. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roivant Sciences Profile

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

