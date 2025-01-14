DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Shares Purchased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 73.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify in the third quarter valued at $49,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in DoubleVerify by 35.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 22.8% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the third quarter worth $132,000. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DV. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.11.

DV stock opened at $19.11 on Tuesday. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $16.11 and a one year high of $43.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 51.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.01.

DoubleVerify declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 6th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $35,809.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,439.40. This represents a 2.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 5,599 shares of company stock valued at $107,233 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

