NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Position Reduced by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp cut its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 361,617 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 2.6% of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $43,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 884.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 213,127,959 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,329,751,000 after acquiring an additional 191,469,114 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in NVIDIA by 854.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,622,629 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,561,200,000 after purchasing an additional 163,482,580 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 870.3% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 102,422,225 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,658,922,000 after purchasing an additional 91,867,031 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1,123.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,039,713 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,371,255,000 after purchasing an additional 84,515,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in NVIDIA by 808.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,689,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,215,474,000 after purchasing an additional 73,589,208 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $133.23 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.74 and a fifty-two week high of $153.13. The company has a market cap of $3.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.76.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.57%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $101,672.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,831,764. This trade represents a 3.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total value of $9,027,118.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,351,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,802,848.80. The trade was a 1.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock worth $146,506,958. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.27.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

