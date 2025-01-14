NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,159,455 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,027 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 6.1% of Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $140,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hoertkorn Richard Charles grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the third quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 3,490 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Smart Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.7% in the third quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.5% in the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 15,363 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Total Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% in the third quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the third quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 30,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $133.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.64. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $54.74 and a 52 week high of $153.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.76.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $131,260,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,671,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,763,402,713.60. This trade represents a 3.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $101,672.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,831,764. This trade represents a 3.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock worth $146,506,958 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

