Mach Natural Resources (NYSE:MNR) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at Truist Financial

Mach Natural Resources (NYSE:MNR – Free Report) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mach Natural Resources Price Performance

MNR opened at $17.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of -0.79. Mach Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $21.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mach Natural Resources stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Mach Natural Resources LP (NYSE:MNR – Free Report) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,725 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.13% of Mach Natural Resources worth $2,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mach Natural Resources

Mach Natural Resources LP, an independent upstream oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Anadarko Basin region of Western Oklahoma, Southern Kansas, and the panhandle of Texas. It also owns a portfolio of midstream assets, as well as owns plants and water infrastructure.

