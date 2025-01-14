E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Price Target Lowered to $3.00 at Morgan Stanley

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ETWO has been the topic of several other research reports. Loop Capital lowered their price target on E2open Parent from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of E2open Parent from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $3.50 to $2.90 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

E2open Parent Stock Performance

Shares of ETWO opened at $2.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $877.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.95 and its 200-day moving average is $3.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. E2open Parent has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $5.07.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). E2open Parent had a negative net margin of 125.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.92%. Equities analysts expect that E2open Parent will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On E2open Parent

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETWO. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,018,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 297,898 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in E2open Parent by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,737,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,660,000 after acquiring an additional 349,951 shares in the last quarter. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP raised its holdings in E2open Parent by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP now owns 4,309,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,351,000 after acquiring an additional 531,493 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of E2open Parent by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,801,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,370 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,736,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,892,000 after purchasing an additional 759,398 shares in the last quarter.

E2open Parent Company Profile

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its SaaS platform includes various key strategic and operational areas, including omni-channel, demand sensing, supply planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics and manufacturing and supply management.

