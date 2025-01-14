Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Stock Holdings Lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 896,106 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 23,891 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Inogen were worth $8,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INGN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Inogen during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Inogen during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Inogen during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Inogen during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Inogen during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 89.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inogen Stock Up 8.2 %

NASDAQ INGN opened at $10.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.04 million, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.88. Inogen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $13.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

