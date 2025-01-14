JPMorgan Chase & Co. Makes New $8.74 Million Investment in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 270,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,739,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new position in Amentum in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Amentum in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Amentum in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Amentum in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Glen Eagle Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amentum in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMTM shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Amentum in a research note on Friday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Amentum in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Amentum in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Amentum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMTM opened at $22.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.97. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.38 and a 52 week high of $34.50.

About Amentum

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

