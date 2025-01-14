Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 37,006 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,832% compared to the average volume of 1,262 put options.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 70.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 191,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,747,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

SPLV opened at $68.80 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $62.37 and a 52 week high of $75.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

