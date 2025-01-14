International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 277,295 Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Free Report) by 95.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 277,295 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 27,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000.

Shares of NYSE:FFC opened at $15.67 on Tuesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $16.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.68.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0325 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

