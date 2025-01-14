Green Alpha Advisors LLC Raises Position in SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH – Free Report) by 119.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,686 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in SOPHiA GENETICS were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in SOPHiA GENETICS by 6.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,455,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,290,000 after buying an additional 86,764 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.59% of the company’s stock.

SOPHiA GENETICS Stock Performance

Shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock opened at $3.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.70. SOPHiA GENETICS SA has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $7.37. The company has a market capitalization of $224.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SOPHiA GENETICS ( NASDAQ:SOPH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.04). SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative return on equity of 55.06% and a negative net margin of 110.71%. The company had revenue of $15.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that SOPHiA GENETICS SA will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SOPHiA GENETICS currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.40.

SOPHiA GENETICS Profile

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a cloud-native software technology company in the healthcare space. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-native software platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, applications, products, and services are used by hospitals, laboratories, and biopharmaceutical companies through its own sales force as well as distributors and industry collaborators in Switzerland, France, Italy, rest of Europe, North America, the United States, Latin America, and the Asia-pacific.

Further Reading

