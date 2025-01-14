Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Has $46,000 Stock Holdings in Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Free Report) by 60.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vivid Seats were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Vivid Seats in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Vivid Seats during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vivid Seats in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Vivid Seats by 83.6% in the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 25,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 11,655 shares during the period. 39.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vivid Seats stock opened at $4.35 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Vivid Seats Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.24 and a 1-year high of $6.41. The company has a market cap of $903.69 million, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.99.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Vivid Seats from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Vivid Seats from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Vivid Seats from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Vivid Seats from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.63.

Vivid Seats Inc operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events.

