Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Shares Acquired by Winthrop Advisory Group LLC

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 58.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,120 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 9.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,425,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,438,000 after acquiring an additional 878,900 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Ambev by 132.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,976,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,719 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ambev by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 54,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Ambev by 298.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 802,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 600,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ambev by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,067,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 258,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Ambev in a report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:ABEV opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.05. Ambev S.A. has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $2.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.20.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0414 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

