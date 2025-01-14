Green Alpha Advisors LLC Invests $167,000 in ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 78,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

ECARX Stock Performance

Shares of ECARX stock opened at $2.15 on Tuesday. ECARX Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $726.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.81.

ECARX Company Profile

ECARX Holdings Inc develops a full stack automotive computing platform to shape the interaction between people and cars by rapidly advancing the technology by smart mobility worldwide. It offers system on chips, central computing platforms, operating systems, and software. Its core products include infotainment head units, digital cockpits, vehicle chip-set solutions, core operating system, and integrated software stack.

