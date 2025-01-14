Green Alpha Advisors LLC Invests $167,000 in ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 78,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.
ECARX Stock Performance
Shares of ECARX stock opened at $2.15 on Tuesday. ECARX Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $726.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.81.
ECARX Company Profile
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX – Free Report).
