Green Alpha Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Free Report) by 103.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 33,232 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 177.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $82,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $71,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 129.1% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 8,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on INO shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inovio Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.40.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ INO opened at $1.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $49.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.09. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.74 and a 52-week high of $14.75.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.