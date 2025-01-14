COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Shares Purchased by Green Alpha Advisors LLC

Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Free Report) by 138.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,833 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of COMPASS Pathways worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMPS. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 4.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 295,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 12,599 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 160.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 25,970 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in COMPASS Pathways by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 38,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosalind Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 6.5% in the third quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 781,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after buying an additional 47,423 shares during the period. 46.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get COMPASS Pathways alerts:

COMPASS Pathways Stock Performance

Shares of CMPS stock opened at $3.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 8.91 and a quick ratio of 8.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.27. COMPASS Pathways plc has a 12 month low of $3.16 and a 12 month high of $12.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COMPASS Pathways ( NASDAQ:CMPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.04. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMPS. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $120.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on COMPASS Pathways from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price objective on COMPASS Pathways from $22.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways Profile

(Free Report)

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS Pathways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS Pathways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.