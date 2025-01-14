Green Alpha Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Metagenomi, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGX)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Metagenomi, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGX – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,463 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Metagenomi worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Metagenomi in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Metagenomi by 130.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 7,256 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Metagenomi during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Metagenomi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Metagenomi in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MGX shares. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Metagenomi from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Metagenomi in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Metagenomi stock opened at $2.91 on Tuesday. Metagenomi, Inc. has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $12.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.98.

Metagenomi, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops therapeutics for patients using metagenomics-derived genome editing toolbox in the United States. The company's genome editing toolbox includes programmable nucleases, base editors, and RNA and DNA-mediated integration systems, such as prime editing systems and clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeat-associated transposases.

